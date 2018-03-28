Surveillance: Wage Growth is a Complicated Story, Shiller Says

Robert Shiller, Yale University Professor & Nobel Laureate, says we’re losing sight of the function of the WTO. Eileen Burbidge, Passion Capital Partner, says there’s no other place in the world quite like Silicon Valley. Mark Connors, Credit Suisse Head of Risk Advisory, says the big hedge funds are getting bigger. Mike Mayo, Wells Fargo Head of U.S. Large-Cap Bank Research, and Elyse Greenspan, Wells Fargo Analyst, review the health of U.S. banks.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 31:20