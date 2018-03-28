New Research Show Opioid’s Impact on U.S. Job Market (Audio)
Jeanna Smialek, Bloomberg News Federal Reserve reporter, discusses new research that explores how America’s opioid epidemic is impacting the labor market. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
