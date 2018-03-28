Kim Forges New Ties with Xi in Trip to Beijing (Audio)
Larry Liebert, Bloomberg News national security editor, discusses North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s trip to Beijing earlier this week, where he expressed an openness to disarmament talks. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
