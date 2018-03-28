House Republicans Turn Permanent Tax Cuts Political (Audio)

Anna Edgerton, Bloomberg News congressional reporter, discusses how House Republicans are approaching the so-called "phase two" of tax changes as they try to use permanent tax cuts as a campaign tool in the 2018 midterms and 2020 presidential elections. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

