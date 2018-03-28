In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Kim Jong Un may discuss giving up his nukes when he meets Donald Trump, China said after the North Korean leader met Xi Jinping. Alan Fournier shut his $1.5 billion hedge fund Pennant Capital after 17 years and returned capital to investors, citing poor returns. Tesla’s credit rating was cut deeper into speculative risk territory by Moody’s. Bloomberg’s Andy Sharp discusses North Korea with Christine Harvey. Chris Kirkham hosts.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:31).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB for everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.