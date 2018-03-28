Bloomberg Markets: Innovations to Harness Solar Energy

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUEST: Varun Sivaram Philip D. Reed Fellow for Science and Technology Council on Foreign Relations Discussing his book "Taming The Sun: Innovations to Harness Solar Energy and Power the Planet." It’s a look at how solar could spark a clean-energy transition through transformative innovation—creative financing, revolutionary technologies, and flexible energy systems.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.