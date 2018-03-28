Bloomberg Markets: Faster Pace for Fed, Telsa’s Terrible Tues

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: David Levy Chairman Jerome Levy Forecasting Center Discussing Fed policy and the U.S. economy.

Liam Denning Bloomberg Gadfly Columnist Discussing his column "Terrible Tuesday for Tesla’s Stock, But Watch the Bonds."

Brent Taylor New York General Manager Maven Discussing the business of carsharing from the NY Auto Show.

Marc Chandler Global Head of Currency Strategy Brown Brothers Harriman Discussing the impact a trade war with China could have on currencies.

Walter Todd Chief Invstmnt Officer Greenwood Capital Associates Discussing the markets and macro outlook.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.