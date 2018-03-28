Bloomberg Law Brief: Appeals Court Voids Fiduciary Rule (Audio)

Robert Hockett, a professor at Cornell University Law School, discusses a Federal appeals court ruling that the Obama-era fiduciary rule, which requires financial planners to put customer’s interests ahead of their own, overstepped the authority of the Labor Department. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s “Politics, Policy, Power, and Law.”

