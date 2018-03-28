Bloomberg Baystate Business: Northern Pass, Wynn and Fuel

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Anchors Peter Barnes and Pat Carroll are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in and around Boston. Today: Ryan Detrick, Senior Market Strategist, LPL Financial, on the markets. Boston Globe Reporter Jon Chesto on Massachusetts cutting ties with Northern Pass. Aaron Jodka, Research Director, Colliers, on the local real estate scene. Bloomberg Legal Reporter, Edvard Petterson on Wynn Resorts. Swapnil Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of FirstFuel, live in Boston for the C-Suite.

Running time 52:00