Urquhart Stewart: Volatility Suggests Exciting Year for Traders

(Bloomberg) -- Markets this year are facing a much higher degree of volatility than the last few years, according to Justin Urquhart Stewart, co-founder of Seven Investment Management. He told Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson that longer term investors can ignore the new volatility, but it could mean a very exciting year for traders.

