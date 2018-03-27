Laud: 2017’s Abnormally Low Volatility to end in 2018

(Bloomberg) -- The low market volatility that was a feature of the 2017 bull market was "abnormal", according to Sonja Laud, head of equity at Fidelity International. She told Daybreak Europe’s Markus Karlsson and Nejra Cehic that 2018 will see a return to a much more "normal" environment, including market swings up and down.

