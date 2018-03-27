Insurance Companies Aren’t Solving Transparency Problem: DeVore

Bloomberg Markets AM with Pimm Fox and Lisa Abramowicz.

GUESTS: Susan DeVore, CEO of Premier, Inc (Nasdaq:PINC), and asking Max Nisen, Bloomberg Gadfly columnist covering health care, on drug pricing, Amazon, and how people in the US are dropping insurance due to costs.

Max Nisen Bloomberg Gadfly Columnist Bloomberg Editorial Susan DeVore, CEO of Premier, Inc (Nasdaq:PINC), and asking Max Nisen, Bloomberg Gadfly columnist covering health care, on drug pricing, Amazon, and how people in the US are dropping insurance due to costs.

Running time 08:11