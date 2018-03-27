How Facebook Enabled Scam Advertisers Via Affiliate Marketers

Robert Friedman, Senior Editor, Projects & Investigations for Bloomberg, on how Facebook helps shady advertisers. Jack Devine, former Acting Director of the CIA and founding partner and President of security firm The Arkin Group, discusses why he supports Trump’s CIA director nominee, Gina Haspel.Bloomberg View columnist Jared Dillian, editor and publisher of "The Daily Dirtnap," discusses his column: "Private Equity? It’s More Like Pirate Equity." Chris Hughes, deals columnist for Bloomberg Gadfly, discusses Akzo Nobel selling chemicals unit to PE firm Carlyle for $12.5 billion, and Glaxo buying Novartis’ consumer health division for $13 billion.

