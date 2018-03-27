Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The FANG stocks suffered their worst day in at least three years, as another tech rout dragged U.S. equities into a late-day selloff. The U.S. may crack down on such deals involving sensitive technologies using a law reserved for national emergencies, among other options, people familiar said. Bonds surged on the equity selloff, with 10-year Treasury yields dropping below 2.8% as investors sought havens. Daybreak’s John Brinsley discusses the potential U.S. crackdown on China with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:42).

