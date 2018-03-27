Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Sydney Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The U.S. may crack down on Chinese investments in sensitive technologies via a law reserved for national emergencies, among other options, people familiar said. U.S. stocks fluctuated between gains and losses in a whipsaw session, as tech stocks fell on the report of possible measures against China. With John Cryan’s days possibly numbered at Deutsche Bank, analysts are split on the best path for the underperforming lender. Daybreak’s John Brinsley discusses the potential U.S. crackdown on China with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:52).

