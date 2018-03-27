In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. John Cryan’s days may be numbered at Deutsche Bank because of disagreements with Supervisory Board Chairman Paul Achleitner. Global equities continued to rally, with U.S. equity-index futures pointing to a strong open after Asian and European markets added to Monday’s gains. Arizona suspended Uber from testing autonomous vehicles indefinitely. Paul Dobson discusses markets and Treasury sales with host Chris Kirkham.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 6:01).

