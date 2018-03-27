Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, the Herald, VC

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today Bloomberg News cross assets reporter Sarah Ponczek gave us an update on the volatile state of the markets. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Karen Ubelhart dove into why GE was a stock on the rise, at least for one day. Boston Globe reporter Scott Kirsner talked about whether or not Massachusetts has an innovative economy. Anne Mostue reported on a hearing held at the State House to consider an economic bill that would, among other things, bring back the state sales tax holiday. Finally, we talked to Jody Rose, the President of the New England Venture Capital Association, about the lack of gender diversity in venture capital.

Running time 52:01