US Trade Threats To China Are More Bark Than Bite: McDonough

Mike McDonough, Chief Economist: Financial Products for Bloomberg, on China’s reaction to Trump’s tariffs, and the possibility they will reduce US Treasury purchases as bargaining leverage. Dr. Garth Graham, President of the Aetna Foundation and former deputy assistant secretary of HHS, to discuss their Healthiest Communities report, and their initiative to address the opioid crisis. Ken Monaghan, Co-Director of Global High Yield at Amundi Pioneer, on credit markets, rate hike outlook, and opportunities and risks in high yield. MID MARKET REPORT: David Dullum, President of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN), on why this PE fund focuses on lower middle market buyouts, and how BDC’s can add more leverage after recent tax law addendum.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 28:31