U.S. Orders 60 Russian Envoys Out Over U.K. Attack (Audio)
Jennifer Epstein, Bloomberg News White House reporter, discusses President Trump’s order for 60 Russian diplomats to leave the United States in response to the nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy in the U.K. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
