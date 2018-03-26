Trump Legal Team Thins After diGenova Conflict (Audio)

Bradley Moss, a partner at Mark Zaid Plc., discusses recent changes in President Trump’s legal team after the departure of John Dowd, President Trump’s personal lawyer who was encouraging Trump to cooperate with the Mueller investigation. Dowd left just after President Trump announced that Joseph diGenova would be joining the legal team, but he was barred from the position because his existing work presents a conflict. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

