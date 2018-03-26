Surveillance: This is a Calculated Strategy, Peter Navarro Says

James Glassman, JPMorgan Head Economist for Commercial Banking, says he does not like the sound of tariffs. Antony Phillipson, British Consul General to New York & Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for North America, says the U.S. and U.K. should spend more time teaching each other how their trade systems work. Peter Navarro, White House National Trade Council Director, says the administration’s steel and aluminum tariffs are a calculated strategy for the American people. James Hertling, Bloomberg News EMEA Managing Editor, joins to review the news that President Trump will expel 60 Russian diplomats.

