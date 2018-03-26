Surveillance: The President Has Hurt His Credibility, Bell Says

Lisa Abramowicz is in for Tom Keene while he watches March Madness. Dan Tannebaum, PWC Global Sanctions Leader, says he wants to believe that there’s some sort of strategy coming from the White House administration. Ian Bremmer, Eurasia Group Founder, says the most important bilateral relationship in the world (China and the U.S.) has taken a marked turn to the negative. Kona Haque, ED&F Man Head of Research, says she thinks China will continue to take a measured approach. Steve Bell, Bipartisan Policy Center Senior Advisor & Fmr. Senate Budget Committee Staff Director, thinks there are a lot of nerves in the Republican party right now.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 35:04