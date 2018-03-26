Former Ambassador McFaul on U.S. Russia Response (Audio)

Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia during the Obama Presidency, discusses President Trump’s decision to expel 60 Russian diplomats from the United States, part of a unified response by the U.S. and the European Union to the nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy in the U.K. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.