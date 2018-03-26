Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Russian diplomats got the boot the world over. U.S. equities surged back from the biggest weekly rout in more than two years. Kim Jong Un made a surprise visit to Beijing, his first known trip outside North Korea since taking power in 2011, people familiar said. Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Epstein discusses the Russian expulsion with host Ramy Inocencio.

