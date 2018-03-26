In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. U.S. equity index futures are pointing higher. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Steve Mnuchin have started quiet talks to improve U.S. access to markets, and the Treasury Secretary is considering a trip to Beijing to follow up, the WSJ reported. San Francisco Fed chief John Williams is said to be the top candidate to replace Bill Dudley as head of the New York Fed. Bloomberg Markets Live Strategist Mark Cranfield offers his view on Williams to Daybreak’s Ayesha Sruti. Chris Kirkham hosts.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 3:53).

