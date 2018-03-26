Bloomberg Markets: FTC Investigating Facebook

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Sarah Frier Technology Reporter Bloomberg News Discussing Facebook being investigated by the FTC.

Jennifer Epstein Reporter:White House Bloomberg Editorial Discussing U.S. expelling Russians.

Dean Stoecker Chairman/CEO Alteryx Inc Discussing data and analytics platform.

Tobias Levkovich Chief US Equity Strategist Citigroup Global Markets Inc Discussing a change in the tenor of the markets.

David Wilson Stocks Editor Bloomberg News Discussing his Chart of the Day "GE falls behind last of the FANG stocks in market value."

Katherine Chiglinsky U.S. Finance Reporter Bloomberg News Discussing JPMorgan bringing Amazon’s Alexa to Wall Street Trading Floors.

