Bloomberg Best: From Our Bureaus Worldwide - March 26 (Audio)

Hosts June Grasso and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 120 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio’s Bloomberg Best. Some highlights include a look at global trade policies with IMF managing director Christine Lagarde and Peter Navarro, Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Policy, plus Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser discusses the company’s coming IPO.

producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 30:17