Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Traffic and Media Moguls

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today we talked about GE with Bloomberg Gadfly columnist Brooke Sutherland and the markets with Fidelity’s Lisa Emsbo-Mattingly. Anne Mostue reported on a special Boston City Council meeting to discuss the flooding that hit the city during last month’s storm. Boston Globe reporter Beth Teitell shared some innovative research she did to show that traffic has indeed gotten worse for Boston commuters in the last few years. Finally, Northeastern professor, media critic and author Dan Kennedy talked about his book, The Return of the Moguls, about wealthy men like John Henry and Jeff Bezos who are now running big-city newspapers.

Running time 47:23