Batarseh: Trade War Bad for Markets, but Minimal for China

(Bloomberg) -- An escalation of a trade war between the US and China would be bad for the global economy. However, if you look at the specifics of the steel and aluminium tariffs, it only accounts for a small portion of the Chinese economy says Joe Batarseh, Director, Portfolio Management at Coutts. He also spoke to Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson about the US investigation into IP abuses in China, which Batarseh says may end up being very company focused and not marketwide.

