America’s Economic Recovery Could See an End in 2020 (Audio)
Rich Miller, Bloomberg News economy reporter, discusses concerns that the United States could be headed for a recession in 2020, bringing an end to what would be the longest recovery in U.S. history. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
