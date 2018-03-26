98-Year-Old Nun Drives March Marketing: Sports Business (Audio)

On this Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast, Scott Soshnick, Eben Novy-Williams and Michael Barr discuss the biggest star of this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament: Loyola-Chicago’s Sister Jean. The 98-year-old nun who serves as chaplain of the basketball team has given the school permission to use her name and likeness for commercial opportunities. So far, Loyola has approved more than 25 Sister Jean T-Shirts from a variety of companies, including Fanatics. The trio also discuss the latest anthem-related comments made by Houston Texas owner Bob McNair and the inflated TV ratings for the Duke-Kansas basketball game that preceded CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday night.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 14:50