Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Sydney Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened over the weekend with host Larry DiTore. San Francisco Fed President John Williams is the leading candidate to replace Bill Dudley as the head of the New York Fed, the WSJ reported. U.S. stocks plunged again Friday, leaving the S&P 500 down 5.9% for the week, its biggest drop in more than two years. Despite the nasty week for equities, JPMorgan says market conditions look good heading into the second quarter.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 3:06).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.