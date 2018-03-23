Walden on Zuckerberg’s Possible Appearance in Congress (Audio)

Representative Greg Walden, a Republican congressman from Oregon’s 2nd district and chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, discusses his committee’s request for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to testify before the panel about Facebook’s recent data sharing scandal. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.