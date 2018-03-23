Sherwood: Cautious China Trying Not to Escalate Trade War

(Bloomberg) -- China is being cautious, and is trying to be the "grown-up" when it comes to the ongoing conflict over tariffs with the U.S., says Matt Sherwood, Head of Investment Strategy at Perpetual Investments. He told Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson that China still has the back-up "nuclear option" of selling its U.S. treasuries holdings.

