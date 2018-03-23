Kathleen Fisher Discusses Diversity in Finance

Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz interviews Kathleen Fisher, head of wealth and investment strategies for AllianceBernstein L.P. In this role, she leads the team responsible for developing and communicating asset allocation advice and investment strategies for high-net-worth clients. Since 2013, she has also overseen research on investment planning and wealth transfer issues facing high-net-worth families as well as endowments and foundations. Kathy joined the firm in 2001 as a senior portfolio manager and member of AllianceBernstein’s private client investment policy group; she was appointed a national managing director in 2009. She previously spent 15 years at JPMorgan, most recently as a managing director advising banks on acquisitions, divestitures and financing techniques.

