Increasing Longevity Is Putting Strain On Global Pensions: Yik

Bloomberg Markets AM with Pimm Fox and Lisa Abramowicz.

Han Yik, Head of Institutional Investors at the World Economic Forum, discusses the global pension crisis. David Ourlicht, Commissioner & Chair of the Investment Committee, New York State Insurance Fund, and special adviser to the Chairman of GAMCO, discusses market outlook, infrastructure and asset allocation strategy. Phil Orlando, Chief Equity Market Strategist at Federated, on markets and investing, and why he sees value in the US equity market. Mark Rosenberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Geoquant, on their Mueller Index and how recent turnover at the White House is impacting the political risk in markets.

Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 27:06