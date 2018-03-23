FEC Pushed to Report Foreign Campaign Contributions (Audio)
Ken Doyle, senior editor of the Bloomberg Government Money and Politics report, discusses a new rule that is attached to the $1.3 trillion budget deal, which asks the FEC to detail their investigations into foreign campaign contributions. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
