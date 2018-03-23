FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr on 5G Network Development (Audio)
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr discusses a Thursday vote by the commission to streamline the national approval process for deploying small cells, a piece of radio hardware essential to the development of America’s 5G cellular networks. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE