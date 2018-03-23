Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s London Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. China and the U.S. announced tariffs against each other, sending equities tumbling and havens rising. EU leaders sided with the U.K. and said it’s “highly likely” that Russia was behind the nerve agent poisoning of a former double agent. Trump is replacing National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster with John Bolton in the latest White House shakeup. Juliette Saly discusses markets and the tariffs with Mark Cranfield.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:20).

