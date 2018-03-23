Ducrozet: Despite Exemptions, Trump’s Tariffs Could Hurt Europe

(Bloomberg) -- Even with an exemption from U.S. Tariffs until May, Europe could be indirectly hurt by the tariffs because it is such a globalized region, according to Frederik Ducrozet, Senior Economist for Europe at Pictect Wealth Management. He told Daybreak Europe’s Markus Karlsson and Caroline Hepker that economic momentum in Europe remains strong and broad-based.

