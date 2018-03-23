Bloomberg Markets: Dropbox Makes Trading Debut

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Alex Barinka Deals Reporter for U.S. IPOs and Tech M&A Bloomberg News Discussing Dropbox trading on the Nasdaq.

Mark Grant Managing Director/Chief Global Strategist B. Riley FBR Discussing passing of Wayne Huizenga.

Dr. Ian Lustbader Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine NYU School of Medicine Discussing the risks and benefits of both medical and recreational marijuana.

Jason van den Brand Chief Executive Officer Lenda Discussing trying to speed up mortgage loan approval with online lending platform.

Brent Schutte Chief Investment Strategist Northwestern Mutual Life Discussing the markets and investing.

