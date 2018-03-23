Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Tariffs, Dropbox

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carrol and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Evan Horowitz of the Boston Globe told us Trump’s tariffs just might work. Michael Arone of State Street explained that despite market volatility the fundamentals are still strong. Anne Mostue reported on State Senator Marc Pacheco’s coastal buyback proposal to aid homeowners whose properties are damaged or destroyed by coastal flooding. Hussein Ibish of the Arab Gulf States Insititute in Washington said the Saudi Crown Prince is visiting the U.S., including Boston this weekend, to polish the country’s image. David Block-Schachter of the MBTA explained the new automated fare collection system that will be implemented this year. Finally, Bloomberg News IPO reporter Alex Barinka interviewed Acton-native and MIT graduate, Dropbox CEO and co-founder Drew Houston on the day of the his company’s IPO.

Running time 50:32