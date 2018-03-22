Trump Turns From IP to Metals with String of Tariffs (Audio)

Sarah McGregor, Bloomberg News economic policy team leader, discusses new U.S. tariffs, which the White House says are intended to put an end to intellectual property theft by Chinese firms. The new rules come just one day before steel and aluminum tariffs announced by President Trump are set to go into place. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

