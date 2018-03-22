Trump Signs $50 Billion in New Tariffs Against China (Audio)
Toluse Olorunnipa, Bloomberg News White House reporter, discusses President Trump’s Thursday action to stem Chinese intellectual property theft, which target Chinese companies with $50 billion in new tariffs. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
