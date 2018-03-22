Meet the Home Team Without any Home Team Allegiance (Podcast)

Home Team Sports Executive Vice President Craig Sloan discusses a number of issues related to the business of sports, including how the sales unit of Fox Sports offers advertisers a sort of one-stop shopping experience for regional sports networks. RSNs like the Yes Network and SNY in New York have become lucrative vehicles for professional sports teams, sometimes clashing with cable operators over pricing. He also discusses the rise of digital advertising, which is being used to connect with a younger demographic. HTS reaches 90-plus million homes with its platforms.

Home Team Sports offers advertisers sponsorship of every MLB, NBA and NHL home team in the U.S. It also has exclusive media rights in major college conferences and conference-owned TV networks, including the Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Networks, the ACC and Big 12. Sloan has led the HTS sales team for more than 15 years. During his tenure, he and his teams have secured partnerships with every RSN in the country.

