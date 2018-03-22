McCarthy: U.S. Not Intending to Start Trade War

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. isn’t intending to start a "trade war" with China, but trying to get more leverage, says Michael McCarthy, Chief Market Strategist at CMC Markets. That said, McCarthy argues that the rest of the world is taking it very seriously, and it could escalate. He spoke to Daybreak Europe’s Markus Karlsson and Caroline Hepker.

