Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Stocks tumbled the most in six weeks as investors shifted focus from the Fed to the threat of an escalating trade war with China that has the potential to disrupt global growth. The BOE moved closer to raising interest rates as early as May after keeping the benchmark unchanged. Bloomberg White House reporter Toluse Olorunnipa discusses the latest on tariffs with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:43).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.