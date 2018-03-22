Dowd Drops Out of Trump Legal Team after diGenova Hire (Audio)

Kevin Whitelaw, Bloomberg News deputy managing editor, discusses the departure of John Dowd as President Trump’s lead attorney against Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. Dowd’s departure comes after the President decided to hire high-profile lawyer Joseph diGenova, who has made waves recently by claiming that the Justice Department is trying to frame President Trump. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

