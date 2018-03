Bloomberg Markets: U.S. Imposes $50 Billion in Tariffs on China

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Tim Culpan Bloomberg Gadfly Columnist Bloomberg Editorial Discussing U.S. trade sanctions on China over intellectual property violations with Caitlin Webber, Bloomberg Intelligence Trade Analyst.

Mina Guli Chief Executive Officer ThirstforWater.org Discussing partnership with Colgate to help raise awareness of water scarcity on World Water Day 2018.

Wilbur Ross U.S. Commerce Secretary Discuss trade tariffs against China.

Josh Wright Chief Economist Officer Icims Inc Discussing Fed minutes and outlook for rising rates.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.