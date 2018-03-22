Bloomberg Best: From Our Bureaus Worldwide - March 22 (Audio)

Hosts June Grasso and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 120 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio’s Bloomberg Best. Some highlights include a look at America’s drug pricing crisis with Johnson and Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky, Former FTC official David Vladeck discusses whether Facebook violated a 2011 consent decree in its latest data crisis, and Blackberry CEO John Chen comments on the company’s new partnership with Jaguar Land Rover and data security.

